Leopard in well, rescue op underway in UP

Bijnor (UP): A number of animal rescues are underway in several areas of Uttar Pradesh amid the rising mercury. A leopard is being extracted from a well in Amroha, while it''s a jungle cat in Bijnor.

A pack of stray dogs killed a hog deer that had entered Mubarakpur Nagla village in Bijnor. The carcass was recovered on Monday and has been sent for autopsy. According to villagers, stray dogs chased and killed the deer which had entered the village in search of water.

In Amroha''s Hafizpura village, the leopard has been inside the well since Monday and is yet to be rescued. All efforts are on. A forest department team is at the spot and have launched a rescue operation, while a team of experts from Agra will join the operation on later in the day.

Hafizpura villagers said the leopard was roaming in the area for past some days and when villagers spotted and chased it, the big cat fell into the well.

The jungle cat fell into a well in Fatehpur village of Bijnor on Monday morning. According to Bijnor Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), M. Semmaran, the hog deer was killed by stray dogs and the rescue operation to save the jungle cat was underway.

Rescue operations to save the felines were continuing.

According to officials, after sugarcane harvesting, the sighting of wild animals has increased, and they are now moving towards the populated area in search of water since most water bodies in the forest areas have dried up.

--IANS