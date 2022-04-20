Leopard electrocuted in UP

Aligarh: A leopard was allegedly electrocuted in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district when the animal came in contact with the wiring placed on a fence in a potato field by a farmer.

The conservator of forest Aligarh range, Aditi Sharma, told reporters that that the carcass has been sent for post-mortem to the IVRI Bareilly and the exact cause of death will be revealed in the report.

However, the manner in which the leopard was found hanging, indicates that it was electrocuted and the body was partially burnt.

According to the forest official, the leopard's body was safely recovered from the field and its teeth, nails, tail were not harmed.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under sections 9, 50 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act against the farmer Dharampal, who is a resident of Barauli.

He had fenced his field with the electric wires to protect the crops from wild animals during the night, forest officials said.

--IANS