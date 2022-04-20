Leopard Drags Away 12-Year-Old Girl From Outside House In UP, Mauls Her To Death

Bahraich: A 12-year-old girl was dragged away from outside her house in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district and mauled to death by a leopard, officials said Thursday.

The incident happened in Majhar village in Kakraha range on Wednesday evening, when Rinki was cutting grass outside her house.

The area comes under the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctury. Late in the night her body was found from a nearby field. The body has been sent for postmortem examination, officials said. A Revenue Department team led by Tehsildar Keshav Ram visited the site this morning. Officials said a Forest Department team is being deployed to locate and catch the leopard. PTI