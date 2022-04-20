Leopard Carcass Found In U'khand Village

Pithoragarh: A carcass of a leopard with its head, skin and paws missing was discovered in Almora district prompting authorities to register a case of poaching, a forest division official said today.

The carcass of the eight-year-old fully grown leopard was found last night in Kaphli Khaniyari village of the district, RC Sharma, Divisional Forest Officer of Almora, said.

Prima facie, it seemed like the handiwork of poachers who killed the big cat with the intention of selling its organs, Sharma said. A case has been registered against unknown persons under the Wildlife Protection Act, the DFO said. PTI