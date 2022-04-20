Leopard attacks six in UP

Lakhimpur (UP): Six persons, including a forest guard were injured in a leopard attack at Durgagaudi village, under the Katarniaghat forest range here, Forest Department officials said on Friday.

As per reports, forest guard Brijesh Shukla and police sub-inspector Rajkumar Rawat went to Durgagaudi village on Thursday after receiving information that a leopard had injured four farm labourers working in a field.

Anil Patel, DFO (north) said that on their arrival, they found that the villagers had encircled a few fields where the leopard was suspected to be hiding.

The forest guard and the police official, along with a few others, followed the pugmarks to track the leopard when it suddenly emerged from the field and attacked the two, later escaped into the forest area.

The forest officials have now placed a cage in the village to trap the leopard.

"We may use a drone camera to locate the animal as it is probably hiding in the fields. The rescue team will camp at the village till the operation is complete," the DFO said.

--IANS