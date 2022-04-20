Leopard Attacks 4 In Bahraich, Captured And Released Into Dudhwa Park

Bahraich: A leopard, which strayed into a house here on Friday, apparently in search of water, was captured by forest department officials and released into the Dudhwa National Park, police said. Four people were also reportedly injured after the leopard attacked them.

The leopard had entered the house after injuring four locals-- Ram Singh, Awadish, Anil and Ram Singhar. He had entered the village in search of water, forest officials said.

Villagers allege that the officials from the forest department reached the spot after over two hours after they informed them. "We called and informed the forest department about the incident. But they reached here after two hours. In the meantime, the leopard attacked four persons, who have been injured in the incident," a villager said.

Kartniyaghat Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gyan Prakash said he had to call a seven-range forest officer to catch the leopard as local officers were unsuccessful in trapping the big cat. "A zoo official from Lucknow reached the spot and administered a tranquiliser shot after which the leopard lost consciousness and it taken out of the house. The leopard was released into Dudhwa National Park," Kartniyaghat DFO told ANI. Soon after the incident, the injured people were rushed to a hospital for first-aid. Last month, a leopard was killed by irate villagers after it attacked and injured at least six persons in Bahraich.