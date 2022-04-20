Lens 2,000 times thinner than human hair created at ANU

Australian scientists have created the world's thinnest lens, in a move that could revolutionise cameras and optical displays. A team of researchers led by Dr Yuerui 'Larry' Lu from the Australian National University (ANU) created the lens, which is one two-thousandth the thickness of a human hair. Scientists said the lens could have revolutionary applications in medicine, science and technology. The tiny lens could be used to create bendable computer screens. Technology companies have already experimented with prototype TV and computer screens that can be rolled up or folded, but a cheap way to manufacture them for the masses has yet to be devised. "This type of material is the perfect candidate for future flexible displays," Dr Lu said. Another application of the Australian-made lens could be arrays of micro-lenses that mimic the compound eyes of insects. Dr Lu leads the Nano-Electro-Mechanical System (NEMS) Laboratory in the ANU Research School of Engineering. He said a crystal called molybdenum disulphide was the special ingredient. To create an object with the domed shape of a lens, scientists shaved off layers of the crystal atom by atom. The delicate operation used an ion beam, something commonly used in electronics manufacturing. But the work relied on some mundane tools too. At one stage in the process, scientists used sticky tape to peel off a sliver of crystal from which they crafted the final product. The finished lens is 6.3 nanometres in size, trumping the previous smallest lens which was 50 nanometres thick. The market for ultra-thin flat lenses is only set to grow. As photographers and eye surgeons know, lenses rely on bending light to work, and Dr Lu said manipulating the flow of light at an atomic scale could lead to unprecedented miniaturisation in the making of cameras.