Lenovo to launch A7000 with 1.5GHz MediaTek processor in India today

New Delhi: Chinese tech giant Lenovo will launch its dual-sim affordable phone �the Lenovo A7000 in India on Tuesday. The Lenovo A7000 was unveiled at MWC 2015 in March. It features 5.5-in HD display with ultra-wide viewing angles and moving audio technology from Dolby. The company says that it is the world�s first smartphone to feature Dolby Atmos technology. The technology also makes playback volume more consistent across all types of content. The multimedia smartphone runs Android 5.0 on a MediaTek MT6752m 1.5GHz True8Core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 4G LTE. The A7000 is 7.9mm thin and just 140 grams light. It comes in two colors �Onyx Black or Pearl White. The phone has 8-megapixel rear camera with with auto-focus and LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera. It has 8GB storage expandable up to 32GB with battery capacity of 2900 mAh. The price of the phone is expected to be at Rs 10,000.