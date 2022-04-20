New Delhi: Chinese tech giant Lenovo will launch its dual-sim affordable phone �the Lenovo A7000 in India on Tuesday. The Lenovo A7000 was unveiled at MWC 2015 in March. It features 5.5-in HD display with ultra-wide viewing angles and moving audio technology from Dolby. The company says that it is the world�s first smartphone to feature Dolby Atmos technology. The technology also makes playback volume more consistent across all types of content. The multimedia smartphone runs Android 5.0 on a MediaTek MT6752m 1.5GHz True8Core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 4G LTE. The A7000 is 7.9mm thin and just 140 grams light. It comes in two colors �Onyx Black or Pearl White. The phone has 8-megapixel rear camera with with auto-focus and LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera. It has 8GB storage expandable up to 32GB with battery capacity of 2900 mAh. The price of the phone is expected to be at Rs 10,000.
Science
Lenovo to launch A7000 with 1.5GHz MediaTek processor in India today
April20/ 2022
Categories :ScienceTags :
Related Post
- May9/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May7/ 2023
- May7/ 2023
- May7/ 2023
- May2/ 2023