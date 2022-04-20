Lenovo Legion Duel Gaming Smartphone Launches In Europe

Beijing: PC and laptop leader Lenovo has launched 'Legion Duel gaming smartphone in the European market for 999 euros. The 'Lenovo Legion Duel' can be availed through for installments of 250 euros in some European markets.

Early-bird buyers can make use of a promo code to avail a Lenovo Smart Clock worth 90 euros or the Lenovo Yoga ANC on-ear headphones worth 150 euros, reports GizmoChina.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.65-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate and is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader. The device is powered by Snapdragon 865+ mobile platform powered smartphones and comes with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone houses a side-mounted 20MPpop-up selfie camera. It comes with a 64MP+ 16MP rear-facing dual-camera system. The LegionOS based Android 10 OS comes pre-installed on the smartphone. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. —IANS