Lenovo Legion 5 (AMD): Makes immersive PC gaming affordable

New Delhi: PC gaming in India is on the rise and the wannabes are looking for laptops that fulfill the heavy-duty gaming needs beyond the mobile experience.

Keeping the growing audience for PC gaming, Lenovo has now brought the Legion 5 powered by the premium AMD Ryzen 5 4600H mobile processor, which makes high-end gaming available to the masses at an attractive price point.

With latest generation processors and latest GPUs by NVIDIA, this laptop promises to further redefine the gaming experience for Indians, which starts from Rs 75,990 — and takes on ASUS Zephyrus and Acer Nitro machines head on.

The Legion brand has already been massively appreciated by the gaming community in India.

Let us find out what the new gaming machine in Phantom Black colour has to deliver for serious gamers.

Lenovo Legion 5 is an immersive gaming laptop offering players AMD Ryzen 5 4600H-Series mobile processor with six ultra-responsive cores.

With the AMD "Zen 2" core architecture combined with 7nm process technology available for laptops, the laptop lets us do more, faster than ever before.

The architecture delivers an unprecedented increase in speed and performance for multi-tasking and heavy workloads.

Design-wise, the laptop offers an industrial design.

You will be able to balance the gaming and daily lifestyles with the exceptional design, clean display framed by slim, three-sided mylar bezels, and a top-placed webcam with physical privacy shutter called TruBlock Webcam Shutter for additional security.

The 'TrueStrike' keyboard with backlight offers good accuracy and superior key travel.

Lenovo Legion houses 'Coldfront 2.0' for thermal efficiency, and an improved battery life (up to eight hours) using smarter power features.

This includes 'Hybrid Mode' by Lenovo Vantage to extend battery life, Rapid Charge Pro for fast charging, and Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 to control the system voltage and fan speed.

For gamers and heavy multi-taskers, the latest device offers it all, bringing a new dimension of versatility to gaming laptops.

The 2.3-kg machine provides up to NVIDIA GeForce GTXTM 1650ti discrete graphics, that offers greater visual fidelity in the latest games.

It also features a 15.6-inch IPS 1080p display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate to reduce screen tearing and lagging in between games.

The device houses Windows 10 Home OS, 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD,

2 x 2W Harman Kardon speaker system and Dolby Atmos headphone support.

The AMD-powered Legion 5 is capable of delivering superior gaming experience by offering a cream of the crop machine performance, an immersive visual experience and a style that fulfils the requirement of a modern day gamer.

The "Zen2" core architecture combined with the industry-leading 7 nm process delivers a significant boost in performance and power efficiency, letting users push their boundaries across gaming, content creation, productivity workloads and entertainment.

Legion 5 also comes with one year of free Premium Care and one year of Accidental Damage Protection worth Rs 3,900.

Conclusion: The PC gaming is a silver lining in the growing PC segment, thanks to the ever-growing popularity of gaming and need for a bigger screen experience among the young Indian gamers.

Lenovo Legion 5 (AMD) is one such affordable gaming device that creates a unique place for itself in the competitive space, for creating a perfect blend of play, work and stream.

—IANS



