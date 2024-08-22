    Menu
    Leh: 6 dead, several injured after bus falls into gorge

    The Hawk
    August22/ 2024
    A tragic accident in Leh, Ladakh, claimed the lives of six individuals and left 22 others injured when a private bus plunged into a 200-metre-deep gorge while en route from Leh to Eastern Ladakh.

    Leh (Ladakh): Six people lost their lives, and another 22 were injured after a private bus travelling from Leh to Eastern Ladakh fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge, said police officials.
    As soon as the information was received, the team of police officials reached the spot. Meanwhile, all the injured have been admitted to District Hospital SNM in Leh while some of them are in critical state.
    "Six passengers died and 22 others were injured when a private bus travelling from Leh to Eastern Ladakh fell into a 200-metre deep gorge. The injured have been shifted to District Hospital SNM Leh. Some of them are critical. Further details awaited," said Santosh Sukadeva, Deputy Commissioner of Leh.

    —ANI

