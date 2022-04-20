Legislative Council Polls: 12 Candidates Expected To File Nominations On Last Day

Lucknow: Monday is the last date for nominations for 13 seats for the Uttar Pradesh biennial legislative council polls and as many as 12 candidates are expected to file their nominations for the election.

On Sunday, BJP announced 10 candidates for the council polls and left one seat for it's partner Apna Dal.

The BJP candidates contesting the council polls are--Dr Mahendra Singh and Moshin Raza, Dr Sarojni Agarwal, Bhukkal Nawab, Yashwant Singh, Jaiveer Singh, Vidya Sagar Sonker, Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Ashok Kateria and Ashok Dhawan.

Samajwadi Party is likely to announce candidature and outgoing member and party's state unit president Naresh Uttam could be the official nominee, sources in SP party said on Sunday.

From Bahujan Samaj Party, so far B R Ambedkar, is the only candidate who have filed nominations.

Mr Ambedkar had contested the biennial Rajya Sabha polls too as a joint opposition candidate last month but lost to the BJP member Anil Agarwal in the second preferential vote.

After Rajya Sabha polls last month, the Legislative Council polls seems to be another round of political battle between the BJP and the ''united opposition.''

The term of 13 members will end on May 5 and the Election Commission has announced April 26 as the date for the elections. The last date of withdrawals is April 19.

Of the 13, BJP can win 11 seats without any problem while the opposition unitedly can win remaining two seats.

Again the SP-BSP alliance would be tested and BJP is all set to break it to demoralise it before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Though there are very less chance of parties going for elections as BJP has less additional votes like the Rajya Sabha and it would not be a gamble.

But as the elections to the Legislative Council are held through secret ballots hence the members have a free hand to cross vote without any fear of going against the party whip and threat on their membership.

A candidate would require around 29 votes to get elected in the first round of counting.

The situation could be bad for the opposition in the legislative council after the elections. Dominated by SP with 61 members, out of the 13 retiring MLCs, eight are from SP, including party president Akhilesh Yadav, state president Naresh Uttam and chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary. One of its former MLC, Ambika Chaudhary, who joined BSP before 2017 polls, had quit from the council in December 2017. Since SP is sure to win one seat, its tally in the council will come down to 55. BSP's tally in the Council will dip from nine to seven as its two members, Legislative Council leader Sunil Chittor and MLC Vijay Pratap, are retiring. BSP's Jaiveer Singh had switched over to BJP and resigned from the Council in September last year, to pave way for BJP's Mohsin Raza.

Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal will not have any representation in the Upper House with its lone MLC Chaudhary Mushtaq retiring. With 403 MLAs in the Assembly, including the nominated member, who is eligible to vote and one seat is vacant, each candidate will need at least 29 votes to get elected to the Council.

The BJP-led NDA, which has 324 MLAs can easily get 11 seats and have 5 extra votes. With BSP's Anil Singh and SP's Nitin Agarwal defecting to its side, BJP tally goes up to 6.

On the other hand, SP with 46 MLAs (after defection of Nitin Agarwal), can easily get at least one member elected with 17 votes to spare. The party seeks to get support of BSP which has 18 MLAs (after defection of Anil Singh) and seven of Congress for winning the second seat comfortably.

The Council members, whose tenure is ending on May 5 are Akhilesh Yadav, Ambika Choudhury, Umar Ali Khan, Naresh Chandra Uttam, Dr Madhu Gupta, Rajendra Choudhury, Ramsakal Gujjar, D Vijay Yadav(all SP), UP ministers Dr Mahendra Kumar Singh and Mohsin Raza(both BJP), Sunil Kumar Chittor and Dr Vijay Pratap (both BSP) and Choudhury Mustaq( RLD). UNI