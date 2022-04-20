Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor remembered on his birth anniversary

Kolkata: Legendary Bollywood actor, film producer and recipient of several

accolades, including Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Shashi Kapoor,

would have celebrated his 82th birthday, had he been alive.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the legendary actor, on the

occasion.

"Tribute to Shashi Kapoor, legendary actor, on his birth anniversary. Many of the characters

that he played on screen will live in our hearts forever," Ms Banerjee posted on her social

networking page.

Born into the Kapoor family on this day in 1938 in Calcutta, Kapoor was the third and

youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor.

He began his career as a child actor in his brother Raj Kapoor's directorial Aag (1948),

and had his first adult role in Yash Chopra's political drama Dharmputra (1961).

Recipient of several accolades, including four National Film Awards and two Filmfare

Awards, Kapoor predominantly worked in Hindi films. He also featured in a number of

English-language films produced by Merchant-Ivory.

For his contributions to film, the Central Government honored him with the Padma

Bhushan in 2011, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2014.

Shashi Kapoor formed on screen pairs with Raakhee, Sharmila Tagore and Zeenat

Aman from the late sixties to the mid eighties. He also acted opposite actresses Hema

Malini, Parveen Babi, and Moushumi Chatterjee in many films.

After their first movie together Sharmelee became a blockbuster, Raakhee was

frequently paired with him, and they acted in hit films such as Jaanwar Aur Insaan

(1972), Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Baseraa (1981), and the critically acclaimed Trishna

(1978).

He starred with Sharmila Tagore in hits such as Waqt (1965), Aamne Samne (1967),

Suhana Safar (1970), Aa Gale Lag Jaa (1973), Vachan (1974),[7] Paap Aur Punya (1974),

Swati (1986), the critically acclaimed New Delhi Times (1985), which fetched Kapoor a

National Film Award for Best Actor in 1986.

Other films with Sharmila, such as My Love (1970), Anari (1975), Gehri Chot (1983),

Maa Beti (1986) and Ghar Bazar (1998) were not successful. With Zeenat Aman, he

worked in hit films such as Chori Mera Kaam (1975), Deewaangee (1976), Roti Kapda

Aur Makan (1974), Heeralal Pannalal (1978), Pakhandi (1984), Bhavani Junction (1985),

Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978) and the pair witnessed flops such as Krodhi (1981),

Vakil Babu (1982) and Bandhan Kuchchey Dhaagon Ka (1983).

He did 10 films opposite Hema Malini. As a pair, Shashi and Hema Malini had 6 hits

such as Abhinetri, Aap Beati, Trishul, Aandhi Toofan, Apna Khoon, Maan Gaye Ustaad,

Do Aur Do Paanch and 3 flops - Jahan Pyar Mile, Naach Uthe Sansaar and Anjaam.

Kapoor's other successful movies include Haseena Maan Jayegi (1968) and Ek

Shriman Ek Shrimati (1969), both with Babita, Kanyadan (1968) and Pyar Ka Mausam

(1969), both opposite Asha Parekh, Chor Machaye Shor opposite Mumtaz, Abhinetri

(1970), Aap Beati (1976) and Maan Gaye Ustaad (1981), with Hema Malini, Bezubaan

with Reena Roy, Chakkar Pe Chakkar (1976), Kali Ghata (1980), Kalyug (1981), Vijeta

(1982) and Pyaar Ki Jeet (1987) all with Rekha and Bepanaah (1985) with Rati Agnihotri.

In 1978, he set up his production house, Film Valas, which produced critically acclaimed

films such as Junoon (1978), Kalyug (1981), 36 Chowringhee Lane (1981), Vijeta (1982)

and Utsav (1984).

In 1991, he produced and directed a fantasy film titled Ajooba, which had his frequent

co-star Amitabh Bachchan and nephew Rishi Kapoor in the lead.

In 1998, he retired from acting after his final film appearances in Jinnah and Side Streets.

He was seen in the limelight at the Shashi Kapoor Film Festival held in Muscat, Oman

(September 2007). At the 55th Annual Filmfare Awards in 2010, Shashi Kapoor received

the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

After prolonged illness and old-age, Kapoor passed away on December 4, 2017.

UNI