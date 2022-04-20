�Legend� Success Cemented My Career In Telugu Filmdom: Sonal Chauhan

Chennai:�Jannat� fame Sonal Chauhan, who was last seen in Telugu actioner �Legend�, says the success of the movie has reserved her a berth in Telugu filmdom and has proved to be a springboad for her career. Recently, Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer �Legend� completed a 400-day run in theatres. It turned out to be biggest Telugu hit in recent times. �I feel fantastic to be basking in this success. It also feels surreal and the love Telugu audiences have shown me is beyond my imagination. I just don�t have words to explain how I feel but I can confidently say that this success has taken my career to new heights,� Sonal told IANS. �Even before the release of �Legend�, I was offered several projects. But I waited for something exciting to come along. Eventually, I signed �Pandaga Chesko� because it gave me an opportunity to try something I haven�t done before in my career,� she said. Sonal is wary of the growing expectations and she admits that with the success of �Legend�, it has increased manifold. �Expectation level changes with each film. It also changes depending on the actor you�re paired with. If audiences expected something from me while working with Balakrishna; it changed when I worked with Ram Pothineni in ;Pandaga Chesko�,a she said. She says high expectations are good as it pushes an actor to work extra hard and deliver what�s expected from him or her. Sonal says she chose �Pandaga Chesko� very cautiously as she plays a role many would consider risky. �I�m playing a very competitive businesswoman who competes with Ram. This role comes with some degree of risk and many actresses I know would hesitate to even take it up. It�s healthy to take risks as it allows you to understand what works and what doesn�t,� she said. Sonal added that an actor�s career would get boring without risks. Talking about her co-star Ram in �Pandaga Chesko�, she said: �It was fantastic working with him. He�s very friendly and supportive. I�ve worked with actors from different age groups and I�ve learnt something important from all of them.� Who?S That Girl? A crucial portion of �Pandaga Chesko� was shot in Portugal, and Sonal considers the place �heaven on Earth�. �We shot in this exotic place which is six hours away from Portugal. It was so beautiful and serene. I haven�t seen anything so beautiful in my life,� she added. Sonal is currently busy shooting for Telugu projects �Sher� and �Size Zero�. �Both the projects are shaping up well. I�m juggling between the sets of these films. It�s hectic but I�m liking the momentum at which my career is heading in the right direction,�