Legacy Of Choudhury Charan Singh At Stake In Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat Lok Sabha Seats In UP

Muzaffarnagar/Baghpat: The legacy of former Prime Minister Choudhury Charan Singh and stake of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are in threat with the father and son -- Choudhury Ajit Singh and Jayant Choudhury, are facing a direct contest with the BJP in the Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in the first phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh on April 11.

Efforts are on to spread fast the word that in western UP it would be last election of Chaudhry Ajit Singh so for the Jat pride ensure victory of Ajit Singh and his son Jayant Chaudhury.

However, this time all odds are in favour of the Choudhury's who bit the dust in the 2014 polls during the Modi wave. This time, both the father and son have shifted their battle ground, while Ajit moved to a new political ground of Muzaffarnagar and his son will take his place at Baghpat.

The support of all the major political parties to these Choudhury's have given them an upper hand with all caste equation and chemistry are in their favour. But the sitting BJP MPs, are also leaving no stone unturned to wipe out the legacy of the former PM, who is also called as a Kisan leader of the country.

"It is no less than a contest of pride for father and son duo. Their prestige is at stake. They cannot afford a loss this time and therefore are campaigning hard to ensure victory in both the seats," Dr Mukesh Saran, a professor in Chaudhry Charan Singh University in Meerut said.

There is sense of déjà vu in state headquarters of Rashtriya Lok Dal at the state capital. The local leaders believe that both the Chaudhuries – Ajit and Jayant – are sure to win this time. They believe there is no contest for them in this election. They are citing victory in Kairana as the beginning of their achche din of RLD. What makes them confident is the `mahagathbandhan', the contours of which have started taking shape in the western Uttar Pradesh. The arithmetic of caste goes in favaour of father and son. In Muzaffarnagar, from where Ajit Singh is an alliance candidate, the total number of voters is around 16 lakh. Of this Muslims are approximately six lakh, dalits are 3 lakhs and Jats are 3.30 lakh. If the parties like SP and BSP are able to transfer their votes then Ajit Singh is sure to win the election as he has already around 13 lakh votes in his kitty. There are 10 candidates in the fray from Muzaffarnagar and 13 from Baghpat. But in both the seats main fight will be RLD vs BJP. In Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Baliayan, sitting BJP member is pitted agaisnt Ajit Singh and in Baghpat, Union minister and BJP member Satyapal Singh, also a former Police Commissioner of Mumbai against Jayant.

Similarly in Baghpat where Jayant Chaudhury is in fray Gujjars and Jats constitute 38 per cent of the population while Muslims account for 23.8 per cent of eligible votes. Here too arithmetic goes in favour of junior Chaudhury and it is believed that he will win easily. Baghpat is considered RLD's bastion. Ajit Singh had contested eight elections from here and won six times.

But in elections, it is not arithmetic that always works. The winning mantra lies with the chemistry. The BJP also working round the clock to make the poll in their favour and even roped in a senior Gujjar leader Virendra Singh in their side from SP.

"The chemistry too seems to be working at the village level. In 2014 RLD suffered because Jats sided with BJP after Muzaffarnagar riots. That time message went deep down to the village level that Ajit Singh did not help the Jats who suffered during the riot. In last five years Singh has made amends. He built the bridge through Bhaichara rallies," said Joginder Singh, a senior leader of the RLD in Muzaffarnagar. Secondly, he said, both Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar are adjacent constituencies and can influence each other. This will go in favour of the duo of father and son.

In he 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Ajit Singh came relegated to third position in Baghpat when he just managed to get 1,99,516 votes when the winner BJP's Satpal Singh defeated his nearest SP rival Gulam Mohammad by over 2 lakhs votes. The SP candidate had got 2,13,609 votes while BSP candidate Prashant Choudhury also received 1,41,743 votes. But in Muzaffarnagar seat in 2014, the BJP candidate Sanjeev Baliyan got 6,53,391 votes to defeat his nearest BSP rival Kadir Rana by over 4 lakh votes. SP had fielded Virendra Singh, who managed to get 1,60,810 votes to be on the third spot. UNI