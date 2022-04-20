Leftism Over In Kerala, Saffronism In

New Delhi (The Hawk): Leftism over in Kerala making way for saffronism, Hinduism, rightist, centrist, Hindu culture, Hindu religious books, Hindu incantations, Hindu worship styles, Hindu food sans beef, pork and even goat, sheep, Hindu-Malayalam parlance, Hindu tolerance, Hindus' Universal Brotherhood…All through Kerala and in its all 14 revenue districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanadu, Kannur and Kasaragod. Even 1018 villages in the so far "all religion, all culture, all habits involved" Kerala have become surprisingly Hinduistic and their denizens openly are tom-toming "Hindu Samaskriti" stunning many literally. Hindu protagonists opnely are saying from now on, Kerala is 100% Hinduistic packed with all facets of Hinduism and no compromise with that at all in any way come what may. Yes, while pursuing that, the Hindus are not violent, egoistic, loud, ill-mannered unlike in many other places in the country but they only say, they are integral part of Hinduism of Kerala.

From henceforth, they will discourage influx of non-Hindu Governments in the state. They now are vowing for original Hindu state called Kerala as was always. According to them, it is the Chritians, Muslims who for reasons best known only to them have turned Kerala into a non-Hindu state packed with 24x7x365 carnivorus food habits. It is not so at all with the Hindus in Kerala. They at the most occassionally have fish and that's it. Nothing beyod that. No meatof any kind not even chicken and other birds. According to them, the non-Hundus with the patronage of the CPI(M)-Left Front have really polluted the sociology of Kerala making it look like a non-Hindu state which is not true to the least at all. The Hindus are being tacitly backed by the state's internationally recognised otherwise characteristically tight lipped, silent Travancore Royal Family which is stated to be might disturbed with the growing display of intolerance, impatience, vulgarism, abuses, foul languages, cheap Hindi songs, double entendre Bihari gestures etc unknow to Kerala since its inception. The Travancore Royal Fmily, guard to important God, Godess(es) in the state are realising their sanctity is harmed by non-Kerala culture conforming non-Hindus. They thus wannt Hinduism back in the state full fledged forcing/enabling the Kerala state look Hindu as before.