Left Pledges Support To Govt Employees' Strike Starting Tuesday

Lucknow: The Left parties, along with other like-minded political groups and trade unions in Uttar Pradesh, have announced to extend support to the two-day strike of the power and other employees in the country starting Tuesday.

The strike has been called to press for several benefits to the employees, including increasing of minimum wages to Rs 18,000 and ending anti-labour laws. The strike has been supported by CPI, CPI(M),CPI(ML), Forward Block, Loktrantrik Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress party and other political parties. The left and other leaders, in a joint press statement here, on Monday said that their organisation will take to the streets, stage protest and even stall rail and road traffic during the agitation.

The statement was issued by UP CPI(M) state secretary Dr Hiralal, CPI state secretary Dr Girish Sharma, CPI(ML) state secretary Sudhakar Yadav, Forward Block state general secretary S N Singh Chouhan, Loktrantrik Janata Dal, state president Juber Ahmed Quereshi and Nationalist Congress party state president Dr Ramesh Dikshit. UNI