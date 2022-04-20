Left Parties Oppose UPCOCA

Lucknow: Left parties have vehemently opposed the move by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh to bring a stringent law against organised crime in the state on the lines of MCOCA of Maharashtra.

CPI(M) as well as CPI(ML) have opposed the move of the UP government to bring Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Act (UPCOCA) and alleged that it will be misused against the opposition political party leaders and workers.

CPI(M) state secretariat in a statement on Thursday said that there are enough stringent laws under the prevailing IPC and CrPC and there was no need of any new law.

"By bringing UPCOCA, the BJP government was trying to give a message to the opposition parties that any opposition to the government would not be tolerated," it further said.

Similarly CI(ML) state secretary Sudhakar Yadav too expressed the same apprehension like the CPI(M) and claimed that there was a bigger conspiracy by the BJP in bringing this new law.

UPCOCA has been approved by the UP cabinet and is likely to be tabled in the state Assembly during the current winter session, which commenced on Thursday.

Principal opposition Samajwadi Party along with Congress have already registered that opposition on the new law while BSP was yet to clear its stand.UNI