Left-Congress alliance wants urgent House session to check majority

Kolkata (The Hawk): The newly-minted Left-Congress alliance, on Thursday, in a letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged to appear before the Assembly to prove her majority as the exodus of TMC ministers and MLAs continues unabated in West Bengal.



Senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan said that the 'drama of defections' from the ruling TMC to the opposition BJP is continuing for some time. It has become necessary for the TMC to prove that the party still has the majority in the 294-seater Assembly.

"Almost everyday there is a defection. Even the common people are confused whether the TMC still has the majority in the House or not? If the number of legislators is more in BJP than the TMC then the TMC doesn't have the power to continue in the government, hence an immediate Assembly session is needed," claimed Mannan adding that if the ruling TMC doesn't call for the same then the alliance would conduct a march towards the state secretariat soon.

Leader of the Left Front in the House Sujan Chakraborty said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee seems to be scared to face the opposition in the Assembly.

"She had been announcing different doles for the people of West Bengal without getting it approved by the legislators. She should at least pay heed to the views of the opposition in regards to her populist measures," added Chakraborty.

Chakraborty also alleged that the CM had been hitting the streets on different issues across the state but is yet to come out with a positive formula for the peasants of West Bengal to counter the 'devilish farm bills brought in by the BJP-led central government.

Notably, Banerjee had earlier said that every state should have the right either to implement or rule out any of the central proposals.

Chakraborty said that while Punjab, Rajasthan and Kerala have already framed their own bills to ensure the minimum support price (MSP) for their farmers, the Bengal chief minister is yet to constitute any such bill to ensure farmer's protection.

Asked whether they would move the 'No-confidence Motion' in the Assembly against the ruling Trinamool Congress government as proposed by Abdul Mannan, the Leader of the opposition in Bengal assembly, Chakraborty, said, "First, let the House be summoned then we would consider of moving the no-confidence motion. The West Bengal Assembly has precedence during the Left Front regime of formulating laws against the Centre by taking the House into confidence."

It would be interesting how the ruling party takes the challenge and tackles the tricky issue as the BJP leaders have been claiming all the time that more defections are in the offing in the days to come.









