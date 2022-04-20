Lecture Series by deptt of Ancient History, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Ancient Indian History Culture and Archaeology, Panjab University, as part of its ongoing series of specialised lectures, invited Professor Susmita Basu Majumdar from University of Calcutta to speak on "Reading Silence, Whisper and Voices : Readings through the Epigraphic Lens".

As a renowned epigraphist and numismatist she spoke at length about how epigraphs

can help us decipher history. About 100 postgraduate students, research

scholars and faculty members attended the lecture. An interactive session followed.

Chairperson of the Department Dr Paru Bal Sidhu is organising the series of special

lectures on Ancient history, Culture & Archaeology in the hope that this will

popularise this discipline and benefit students, researchers & public at large. She informed that Professor Basu Majumdar is an accomplished and erudite scholar.