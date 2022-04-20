Lecture Organised On Bioresources & Conservation

Solan (The Hawk): School of Biological and Environmental Sciences, Shoolini University, Solan, organised a lecture on Regulatory Framework on Bioresources and their conservation under the Shoolini Science Web Series.

Associate Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Prof Rajesh Kumar Sharma welcomed the guest speaker Mr. Dr Sanjay K Singh, Principal Scientist at MACS Agharkar Research Institute, Pune.

The main aim of Shoolini Science Web Series is to provide a platform for knowledgeable interaction among reputed Scientists, Academicians and students of all the graduate and post graduate courses in Himachal Pradesh for Science popularisation and Awareness.

Chancellor of Shoolini University, Prof PK Khosla congratulated the entire team for organising such interactions of global importance and thanked Dr Sanjay K Singh for sparing his time to be the speaker for the day.

Prof N.S Atri, Dean Botany, introduced Dr Sanjay K Singh and also thanked him for accepting the invitation to speak on a very important topic in context to present scenario. Dr Sanjay Singh's deliberation was very informative and lot of questions from the students were witnessed which were handled very effectively by him.

Dr Mamta Sharma presented the concluding remarks and thanked Dr Sanjay Kumar Singh for such a valuable talk.