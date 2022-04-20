Lecture on Employment Opportunities in Govt Sector by IAS Centre, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Centre for IAS and Other Competitive Examinations, Panjab University organised a special lecture for the students/aspirants of various competitive examinations today. Renowned Career Counsellor Ms. Urvashi Sahni talked about 'Employment Opportunities in Government Sector'.

Ms. Sahni dwelled upon the employment opportunities through various Competitive Examinations like Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Life Insurance Cooperation (LIC), Railways, Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), Union Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). She apprised the students about Eligibility, Exam Pattern and other details about these exams. She motivated the students and aspirants to focus on the goal for which they are preparing. She gave useful tips to the aspirants to crack competitive Exams.

Earlier, Prof. Sonal Chawla, Honorary Director, welcomed and introduced the Guest Speaker Ms. Urvashi Sahni, to the attendees. She conveyed her heartfelt thanks to her for her gracious presence.

The lecture was enthusiastically attended by many students. Students overwhelmingly asked questions which were satisfactorily answered by the Speaker.