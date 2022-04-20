Lecture On Astrophysical Black Holes Organised

Shimla (The Hawk): School of Physics and Materials Science at Shoolini University organised a lecture on Astrophysical Black Holes under the Shoolini Science Web Series on Tuesday.

The web series was inaugurated by Mr. Govind Singh Thakur, Education Minister, Government of Himachal Pradesh. The aim of "Shoolini Science Web Series" is to provide a platform for knowledgeable interaction amongst reputed Scientists, Academicians and students in Himachal Pradesh for science popularisation and awareness. This will be a regular feature for the students of the Faculty of Sciences.

Prof Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Dean Sciences welcomed the guest speaker Prof. Michael Volkov from University of Tour, France and thanked him for accepting the proposal to speak on "Astrophysical Black Holes". Prof. Sharma added that the Nobel Prize-2020 for Physical Sciences has also been awarded in the same area in which Prof Volkov has a great contribution and experience.

Vice Chancellor Prof PK Khosla congratulated Prof Rajesh Kumar Sharma and his team for organising such interactions of global importance and thanked Prof Volkov for sparing his time to be the speaker for the day. Prof. Khoska shared his vision about the Shoolini University. He said that research is the backbone of any university.

Prof. Michael Volkov talked on constructing soliton-type solutions in various physical models. In General Relativity he shared how he worked on the black holes with the Yang-Mills field, whose solutions provided the first explicit counterexample to the `No-Hair' conjecture of the Black Hole.

Earlier, Dr. Anirban Saha, Assistant Professor of Physics introduced Professor Michael Volkov.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Shoolini University Prof.Atul Khosla, gave the concluding remarks and congratulated Prof Rajesh and the entire School of Physics and Materials Science for organising the event. Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, Assistant Professor of Physics thanked Prof Volkov and all the participants who joined the webinar. Around 300 participants joined the webinar.