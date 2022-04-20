Lecture By USOL, Panjab Varsity

A distinguished lecture was organized by University School Open Learning (USOL), Panjab University, Chandigarh today on "Role of Icons from the Subaltern Communities in Nation Building in the Post-Independence Period" for commemorating and celebrating 75 Years of India’s Independence: Amrut Mahotsav.The lecture was delivered by Dr. Guru Prakash Paswan, Assistant Professor, Patna University Patna, Bihar and advisor to Dalit Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries. Prof. Madhurima Verma, Chairperson, USOL in her welcome address elaborated that USOL has been serving the ever growing needs of distance learners since 1971 and today’s lecture marks twin celebration of USOL’s golden jubilee year and Teacher’s Day.Dr.Paswan in his lecture talked about the significance of celebrating 75th years of Azadi ka amrit mahatosav of an active, fair and transparent democracy. We must remember the contribution of many icons popular across the spectrum in the political and social fields such as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatama Gandhi, Jyoti Bai Phule, Savitri Phule, Babu Jagjivan Ram etc. In the context of India, the manifestations of subaltern assertions in multiple ways can be seen many a times in our society. The freedom we have got is more political than social, which was once imagined by Dr.B.R. Ambedkar’s idea of social equality. It is our responsibility to make an introspection of the past and teach our younger generations about the contribution of these icons.