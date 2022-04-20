Lebanon imposes nationwide lockdown

Beirut: Restaurants, bars, cafes, gyms and malls have closed their doors as Lebanon entered a two-week lockdown to restrict the spread of Covid-19.

As per the lockdown which came into force on Saturday, police was deployed in most areas of the country, issuing tickets for people who violate the restrictions, reports Xinhua news agency.

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab urged the country's citizens to commit to lockdown measures while prioritizing people's health over the economy.

"Lockdown is not the solution but it is an opportunity to raise the country's health sector preparedness given the dramatic increase in coronavirus infections over the past weeks," Diab said.

Lebanon's number of Covid-19 infections surpassed 100,000 while the death toll is approaching 800.

The country has been fighting against the virus since February 21.

—IANS