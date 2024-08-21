    Menu
    World

    Lebanon's Hezbollah says it launched a drone attack on military posts in northern Israel

    author-img
    The Hawk
    August21/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    This retaliatory strike follows an Israeli attack on Lebanon's Bekaa region.

    A house view in Katzrin in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

    Dubai: Lebanon's Hezbollah launched an attack with a swarm of drones on military posts in the kibbutz of Amiad in northern Israel, the armed group said in a statement on Wednesday.

    The Israeli kibbutz is located approximately 22 kilometres (14 miles) from the Lebanese border. Israel's military said it could not confirm the attack.

    Hezbollah said the attack was a retaliation for an Israeli strike on the Lebanese Bekaa region overnight.

    Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been locked in hostilities for the last 10 months in parallel with the Gaza war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has spread to several other fronts and prompted fears of an all-out Middle East conflict. 

    —Reuters

    Categories :WorldTags :Hezbollah Israel conflict Lebanon border Drone attack Middle East war Gaza Hamas conflict Israeli military
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in