Lebanese PM-designate says complications hinder govt formation

Beirut: Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri said that existing complications were hindering the formation of a new government.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hariri said that he was still consulting with President Michel Aoun to form a government of specialists, reports Xinhua news agency.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Aoun, Hariri indicated that "there are clear political complications", while stressing that "there must be a government after the end of the year".

He emphasized the ability of the forthcoming government to stop the political and economic collapse, adding that the country needs a government of specialists in order to move forward with necessary reforms.

He said some disagreements remain among political parties, not regarding reforms, but over the necessity to restore confidence among different parties.

Hariri called on the political parties to focus on the needy, the poor, those who lost their jobs and their purchasing power, and those who lost their houses after the August 4 Port of Beirut blasts which claimed the lives of 190 people, injured at least 6,000 others and left some 300,000 homeless.

"We must form a government as soon as possible, and the Lebanese must feel that there is a safety net to protect them," he said.

Lebanon has witnessed a political deadlock since the resignation of Hassan Diab's government on August 10 in the wake of the port blasts.

Over a month later, former Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib announced on September 26 of his failure to form a new government.

