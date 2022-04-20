Learn the Ropes with Alumni –Lecture Series by UIFT, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): First lecture of a new lecture series 'Learn the Ropes with Alumni', announced at department's alumni meet by the Chairperson, University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development (UIFT&VD), Panjab University, Chandigarh Dr. Anu H. Gupta, was held today. As alumni of UIFT&VD are working in various sectors, these interactive lectures can help present students to understand and interact with the one who was once like one of them.

Ms. Himani, who is working as Fashion Design Educator at Lawrence School, Sanawar, India took the initiative to be the first to interact with students. She talked about "Tale of Transition". Around 50 students attended the lecture where she spoke about her first day at the department to her transition into what she is today and how teachers of the department helped her in her journey. She said that it is important to experience and enjoy while attending the classes. Experimenting and regularity in the work is important as it helps one to be disciplined and such efforts make the transition from student life to work life easy. She shared her failures and success, her mistakes and qualities and motivated the students to passionately follow their dreams.

