LeapLearner, The World's Largest Coding Education Company, Launches In India

GURGAON: LeapLearner India joins the company's global network of over 1,000,000 students located across 20 countries, including China, Israel, and the US.

2020 kicked off with the launch of LeapLearner India, the EdTech giant's most recent global expansion into a new and promising market. The company will be based out of Gurugram and managed by Indian EdTech entrepreneur, Rahul Ranjan. LeapLearner International's Co-Founder and CEO, Ami Dror, will also serve as Chair of the global corporation's Indian enterprise. Dror, an Israeli serial entrepreneur, moved to Shanghai in 2016 to launch LeapLearner in China together with renowned mathematics education expert, Aaron Tian. The company has since reached over a million students through their online and offline offerings for the acquisition of 21st century skills.

Following the extreme popularity of their cutting-edge computational thinking courses in China, LeapLearner India will now offer this curriculum for students ages 5-14 across India. Through LeapLearner's uniquely designed platform and learning tools, children will learn coding languages such as Scratch and Python, as well as App Development, AI, Robotics & Machine-Learning. The company's pedagogical approach and intuitive learning platform have been customized for Indian teaching-learning methods.

In less than two months prior to the company's launch, LeapLearner India already registered over 1,500 students. The company plans to onboard over 10,000 students in its first year of operations. In addition to one-on-one online lessons, courses will be available at over 40 learning centers and ten K-12 Schools. As LeapLearner India grows and expands its activities, the company will enable top-rated teachers to offer home tutoring and small-group offline classes as well.

As an impact-focused company, LeapLearner has joined forces with ICode, a US-based non-profit focused on expanding opportunities for computational thinking education through local, national and international junior coding competitions. LeapLearner students will be certified by ICode and will also be invited to participate in ICode's upcoming India Junior Coding Competition in October 2020. Through this competition, LeapLearner students in India will join the more than 80,000 students that have participated in ICode competitions around the world. Top achievers may even find themselves invited to attend ICode's Global Coding Olympiad in Shanghai in the Summer of 2021.

About LeapLearner

LeapLearner is World's Largest Coding Education Company with over 5,00,000 Students across 20 Countries. In India we offer Computational Thinking Program through Courses in Coding, Robotics, App Development, IoT & Logic for aged 5-14 years.

