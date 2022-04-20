LEAKED PICS of Gautam Gulati smooching a girl!

It�s quite a day today; first we had Shah Rukh Khan visiting Mahesh Babu and now we have THIS� We know Gautam Gulati is not a very camera shy person, in fact he�s just the opposite of that. We are well aware that he had signed Ekta Kapoor�s nudity clause when he took up her film, though he dropped out of the project eventually. His nudity clause might not have been of any use then, but he sure is creating a lot of sensation with these recent pics that have found their way online; that of Gautam kissing a girl! But it�s not what you�re thinking� We earlier informed you that Gautam is going to host a show, Big F that�ll be based on sex stories. Well, Gautam recently did a photoshoot for the MTV show and the kissing is part of the shoot.

This is Gautam�s onscreen kissing debut and the actor was pretty excited about it too. Talking about the show, Gulati said, �As an artist, I am always looking at ways to challenge myself. After having done several shows as an actor and appearing on a reality show, I was really keen on taking up anchoring as my next challenge and MTV has provided me with the perfect platform with MTV Big F. Just like MTV the brand itself, which is super edgy, the show MTV Big F is going to showcase stories and concepts that have never been explored on Indian Television before. It�s indeed a thrilling experience to be a part of something so different and exciting. I just shot for the promo, which keeping in line with the concept of the show, explores fantasies people have. For the first time ever I got play a man in uniform � a fighter pilot at that � which was pretty cool and to add to that, I�m seen kissing on screen for the first time. It looks perfect and matches the vibe of the show. Also, it sets the tone for what�s to come once the show goes on air.� �Kiran Kaur / Bollywood Life