Lea Michele, Kate Upton to star in sex comedy

Los Angeles: Actresses Lea Michele and Kate Upton will be pairing up to star in the upcoming road trip sex comedy movie �The Layover�, to be directed by William H. Macy. The two actresses have been confirmed to join the film's cast, playing a pair of lifelong best friends, reports aceshowbiz.com. The film's plot would follow the duo "who decide to avoid their problems by taking a vacation only to find that their plane has been rerouted due to a hurricane warning. To make matters worse, the two friends find themselves battling for the same guy during an extended layover in St. Louis�, according to online magazine Deadline, reports aceshowbiz.com. Macy himself, in addition to directing, will also be starring in the film. Speaking about working with Michele and Upton for the upcoming movie, Macy said: "The minute I met Lea and Kate, the film began to focus for me. They are singular, ambitious funny women in full. This is going to be fun." Michele expressed her delight about the project on Twitter. She tweeted: "So excited to be working with the amazing @WilliamHMacy & the gorgeous @KateUpton on our new film #TheLayover this spring!!!" David Hornsby and Lance Krall have been tapped in to co-write the script, and no other details are currently available for �The Layover�. IANS