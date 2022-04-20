LDF will register historic win in local body election : CM

Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) will register a historic victory in the ongoing Local Body election and the United Democratic Front (UDF) will face a major setback.

Talking to news persons, after exercising his franchise along with his family members in the third phase of the LB election at Cherikkal Junior basic school in Pinarayi grama panchayat this morning, Mr Vijayan said, the opposition parties have joined together to fight against the LDF and alleged that the Central agencies are also helping them in several ways to weaken the LDF government.

"People are voting in favour of LDF not only in our stronghold areas but also across the state. So the LDF will register a historic victory", he claimed.

To a question on the recent allegation of Opposition parties about his free vaccine promise which is a violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), he said, "The state government is providing treatment free of cost to Covid patients. Hence, it will give free vaccine as a continuation of this process without charging a meagre amount from the people.

I have not violated the MCC and had only replied to a question from Journalists at a press conference", he clarified.

—UNI