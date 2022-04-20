LDF, UDF not done much to improve tourism infrastructure in Kerala: PM Modi

Palakkad (Kerala): Ahead of Kerala Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Palakkad on March 30. While addressing a rally, PM said, "The time has come for FAST development in Kerala- F for fisheries and fertilisers, A for agriculture and Ayurveda, S for skill development and social justice and T for tourism and technology." "Our government is undertaking many steps for the growth of agriculture and the welfare of farmers. For many years, governments promised MSP hikes, but it was our government that had the honour of raising the MSP for farmers. Kerala and tourism have a close link. Sadly, LDF & UDF have not done much to improve tourism infrastructure here. We want technology to serve as a basis for growth," he added. The state Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in single phase on April 06.

—ANI