LDF govt 'betrayed' people of Kerala just as Judas did to Lord Jesus: Modi

Palakkad (Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targetted Kerala's ruling LDF over the gold smuggling scam, saying the CPI(M)-led government "betrayed" the people of the state just as Judas did to Lord Jesus for a few pieces of silver.

He also slammed the LDF government over the manner in which it dealt with the agitation against the decision to implement a Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women in all age groups into Sabarimala temple, saying the Left dispensation should be ashamed of showering lathis on innocent devotees.

"About LDF it can be said: Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold", the PM said while attacking the Left government over the sensational gold smuggling case.

Addressing his first election rally in Palakkad where 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan is contesting as the BJP candidate, Modi also criticised the UDF over corruption, saying during its rule, the Congress-led government did not even spare rays of the sun, a reference to the solar panel scam.

The veteran BJP leader claimed that the politics of the southern state was seeing a major shift driven by aspirations of the youth who have questioned the "match-fixing" politics of the LDF and the opposition UDF.

"Over the last few years, the politics of Kerala is seeing a major shift. This shift is being driven by the aspirations of the youth, especially the first time voter in the state.

For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first time voters of Kerala are asking- what is this match-fixing?", Modi said.

Training guns on the LDF and the UDF over the Sabarimala temple issue, Modi said, "LDF government should be ashamed of showering Lathis on innocent devotees.

UDF should be ashamed of remaining silent when this was happening.

I am proud to belong to a party that has, is and will always defend the culture of our land."

"I want to tell the LDF and UDF: If you abuse our culture, we will not be mute spectators," he said, referring to the agitation led by the party's state unit chief K Surendran to protect faith in the state.

"Our state unit President Surendran Ji was arrested and ill-treated by the Kerala government.

What was his crime? That he spoke for Kerala's traditions?" Modi asked.

Taking on the Left parties on political violence in the state, Modi said they have been in power many times in Kerala but their leaders still behave like junior level goons or party leaders.

"Under their eyes and with their blessings, political rivals are killed, hacked, beaten," Modi said.

He promised that if voted to power, the BJP government will stop the culture of violence in the southern state.

"In a democracy, we can have political differences. But, violence is not acceptable. So many of our young BJP Karyakartas have lost their lives.

A BJP government in Kerala will stop this culture of violence", Modi said. —PTI