LDA Constructs Road Using Plastic Waste

Lucknow: In a first, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is constructing a road using plastic waste.

The road is constructed from Gomti Nagar Police Station to Indian Institute of Management (IIM) under a pilot project by LDA in the state's capital.

Chief Engineer Indushekhar Singh told ANI, "Mixing plastic waste increases roads' durability by 40-50 percent, they will be durable for a longer time. Around 8-10 percent of plastic waste is being mixed in coal tar."

Singh said that LDA has followed guidelines of the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) in road construction.

"On world environment day, we had declared that we will use plastic in road construction in future," he said.

"Mixing plastic waste increases durability parameters of roads by 40-50 percent, they will be more durable and will stay in good condition for a longer time. We use less than 50-micron plastic," Chief Engineer added.

Singh said LDA will do more research on this experiment road in the next two years to know if there can be some improvement. LDA's initiative is inspired by the success of roads in many foreign countries. In India too, many civic bodies have started road construct using plastic waste in an environmental-friendly experiment.