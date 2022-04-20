LD Candidate Withdraws From Kairana Bypoll In Support Of RLD

Shamli: Lok Dal candidate Kunwar Hasan on Thursday announced to withdraw his candidature from the Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll in favour of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Tabassum Begum.

Kunwar also announced to join the RLD.

The bypoll is slated to be held on May 28.

He is closely related to RLD candidate as he is brother-in-law of Tabassum Begum and could have dented the vote bank of the opposition candidate.

The announcement was made in the presence of RLD general secretary Jayant Chaudhary after a meeting with the Hasan family members here.

The move could be fatal for the BJP.

Kunwar was the BSP candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and was at third position with 1,60,414 votes. BJP's Hukum Singh was the winner with 5,15,909 votes while the runners up was Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan, who got 3,29,081 votes. Nahid is also cousin of Kunwar.

Tabassum, is a former MP from the seat, when she won it in 2009 on BSP ticket.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya addressed election meeting at Kairana on Thursday.