LCA Tejas completes 7 years of service in IAF

New Delhi: The indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) will complete seven years of service in the Indian Air Force on July 1, 2023.

The aircraft, named Tejas in 2003, is a multi-role platform that ranks amongst the best around the world. It was designed to be used in a variety of areas, including Air Defence, Maritime Reconnaissance, and Strike roles.

According to the Indian Air Force (IAF), the confidence it reposes in Tejas is borne by its order for 83 aircrafts of LCA Mk-1A. These aircrafts will be equipped with advanced avionics, an Active Electronically Steered radar, an Electronic Warfare suite, and a Beyond Visual Range missile capability.

The new varient, according to IAF officials, will have the ability to fire a wider variety of weapons from increased stand-off ranges. Many of these firearms will be of indigenous origin. The LCA MK-1A will see a substantial increase in the overall indigenous content of the aircraft. It is anticipated that contracted deliveries of the aircraft would commence in the month of February 2024.

The LCA and its future variants will form the mainstay of Indian Air Force in the upcoming years. The IAF said that the inherently unstable Tejas offers carefree handling and enhanced maneuverability. This capability is further enhanced with its Multi-Mode Airborne radar, Helmet Mounted Display, Self-protection suite and Laser Designation Pod.

No. 45 Squadron, also known as the 'Flying Daggers', was the first IAF Squadron to induct the Tejas. Over the years, the squadron progressed from Vampires to Gnats and then onto the MiG-21 Bis, before being equipped with its current steed.

Each of the aircraft flown by the ‘Flying Daggers’ has been manufactured in India - either under license production or having been designed and developed in India. IAF said that No. 18 Squadron became the second IAF unit to operate the Tejas in May 2020.

At international events including LIMA-2019 in Malaysia, the Dubai Air Show in 2021, the Sri Lanka Air Force anniversary celebrations in 2021, the Singapore Air Show in 2022, and the Aero India Shows in 2017 to2023, the IAF showcased Indian aircraft to demonstrate the country's indigenous aerospace capabilities.

While it had already participated in exercises with foreign air forces domestically, Ex-Desert Flag in the United Arab Emirates in March 2023 was the Tejas' maiden exercise on foreign soil, the ministry of defence added.—Inputs from Agencies