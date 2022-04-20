Lawyers Threaten To Protest, Lock SSP Office

Ghaziabad: Lawyers in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district have threatened to gherao and lock the office of the senior superintendent of police on Friday. The convener of Adhivakta Sangharsh Samiti and former president of district bar association Nahar Singh Yadav told PTI on Wednesday that the lawyers are demanding arrest of Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Satyapal Singh who had allegedly attacked former District Government Counsel (criminal) Jai Veer Singh.

Yadav said the lawyers are holding a sit-in at the district court premises since 20 July against alleged laxity of Kavi Nagar Police. An FIR was lodged in the case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sihani Gate police station against sub-inspector Singh and his three sons. Later, the case was transferred to Kavi Nagar police station.

"Today the Additional District Judge (1st) Malkhan Singh has rejected the anticipatory bail of sub-inspector Singh and his sons. Prior to this, the court had declared him fugitive," Yadav said. The lawyers would take out the protest on Friday to also highlight other issues, including no arrest made by police in kidnapping case of builder Vikram Tyagi. Yadav said the protesting lawyers also have the backing of opposition parties and traders' associations.