    Lawyers Thrash Policeman In UP, FIR Registered

    April20/ 2022


    Sitapur: A case has been registered against 12 lawyers from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly beating a police official.

    A video which went viral over social media shows few lawyers beating a police officer with shoes and later abusing and threatening him.
    The lawyers had barged into the chambers of district judge Rajendra Prasad to assault the sub-inspector. The protests from the lawyers erupted after a building in Sitapur was sealed by the district administration, said Sitapur Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary. There is a club in the building where the police officials found many cartons of unaccounted liquor. Two lawyers, who own the club jointly, were detained and brought to a local police station for questioning. Thereafter the lawyers got livid with the action taken by the police and later gathered outside Prasad's office and assaulted the policemen, Chaudhary stated. (ANI)

