Lawyers' Strike Plays Spoilsport, Chinmayanand Unable To File Bail Application

Shahjahanpur: In a major disappointment to the arrested former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, his lawyer failed to file bail application, due to the closure of court, in the wake of strike by local advocates on Saturday.

Swami was arrested within 48 hours of the survivor threatening to go ahead with self-immolation, on Friday. After completing his medical test, the SIT team produced him before Chief Judicial Magistrate Omveer Singh, who sent him to judicial remand for 14 days. Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar denied that the accused was given any VVIP treatment inside the prison.

Om Singh, the lawyer of Swami, when contacted by the media, said that they could not move bail application before the Magistrate concerned, as the court remained closed on Saturday, due to the stir by the lawyers.

Mr Singh said the court had remained shut on all Saturdays now for last several months, as the local advocates, to press for their demand of opening a Bench on Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court in Shahjahanpur, remained absent from work on all Saturdays, forcing it's closure. Meanwhile, the survivor showed her displeasure over the SIT move, not to book Swami for rape charges. The woman on Saturday claimed that she could not understand the reason behind it, but prima facie, it seems to be clear that the SIT though arrested the accused, but was working to bail him out in the case. She also showed her suspicion that the charges of extortion against her was also made just in this regard, even when it has nothing to do with it. She said that Swami was so far not booked for raping as alleged by her in her statement before the Magistrate under Section 164 of Cr PC. Police have booked Chinmayanand under Sections 376 (c) a person in the position of fiduciary seducing a woman for sexual intercourse not amounting to rape), 354 D (stalking), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Showing her faith in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and claiming that even the arrest seems to be made on the CM's intervention, she said she was not satisfied with the SIT functioning and would appraise the Court about it.

The SIT had also arrested three associates of the girl, which included two of her cousins and booked them under Sections 385, 506 and 201 of IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act for blackmailing the BJP leader for extorting Rs five crore from him. UNI



