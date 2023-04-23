Lawyers' organisations believe SC should let legislature determine same-sex marriage

New Delhi: Concerning the Supreme Court's consideration of the same-sex marriage issue, the Bar Council of India issued a statement on Sunday, stating that it would be "catastrophic" for the court to reevaluate such a basic institution as marriage. The attorneys' organisation passed a resolution expressing concern that a Supreme Court ruling on the case could have lasting negative effects on our nation's youth.

"India is one of the world's most religiously and culturally heterogeneous societies. Therefore, the meeting concluded unanimously that any matter with the potential to alter the fundamental social structure, a topic with far-reaching impact on our socio-cultural and religious values, must necessarily come through legislative process exclusively.

It concluded in a resolution that "any decision by the apex court in such a sensitive matter may prove very harmful for the future generation of our country."—Inputs from Agencies