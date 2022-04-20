Lawyer Tests Positive for Covid-19, Kanpur District Court Sealed for Two Days

The Kanpur district court has been sealed for two days after a senior lawyer tested positive for COVID-19, the general secretary of the district bar association said on Thursday.

The lawyer tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. As the senior lawyer, a resident of Gwaltoli, tested positive on Wednesday, the acting district judge, Mohd Riyaz, has ordered sealing of the entire court campus, Kanpur Bar Association's general secretary, Kapil Deep Sachan, said.

As the entire court campus will be sanitised, all legal and judicial works including hearings would be cancelled in all courts on Thursday and Friday.

—PTI