Lawyer found hanging from tree in UP district

Sant Kabir Nagar: The body of a 55-year-old lawyer was found hanging from a mango tree near a village in Sant Kabir Nagar district on Saturday.

Anil Yadav, the deceased, was a lawyer at district civil court and his body was found around 500-metre away from his house in Bashiya village in Mahuli area.

One of Yadav's relative told police that the lawyer had an argument with his wife and son on Friday evening.

However, Yadav's son told police that, "My father was worried over some issue on Friday evening and after dinner when I tried to ask him he did not respond and went out for evening walk. His death is suspicious and it may be a murder."

The SHO of Mahuli police station, Pradeep Singh, said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, but the things will be clear after a probe.

The body has been sent for a post mortem, Singh added.