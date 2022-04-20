Lawyer Commits Suicide By Jumping Off Building In Varanasi

Varanasi: A lawyer committed suicide on Thursday by jumping off the ninth floor of an under-construction building in the district court premises.

The deceased lawyer is Prashant Kumar Singh, a resident of Bhojubir locality, who had started practicing about a year ago. According to reports, Prashant dropped off his son at the St. Joseph school and then reached the district court on his motorcycle. He got the locks of the gate opened and then climbed on to the under-construction building. On the roof of the building, he took off his slippers and his jacket and then jumped off it.

As he fell on the ground with a thud, a sweeper who was working nearby informed the people around and Prashant was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary, who reached the site of the incident, sent the body for post mortem. "We are talking to the family to ascertain the reason behind the suicide," the SSP said. --IANS