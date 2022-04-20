Lawless Uttar Pradesh! Lady constables raped; police officer, 2 others booked

Mathura: A case has been registered against three persons including a police officer for allegedly raping two lady police constables in separate incidents here. In the first incident, a lady constable posted in Gwalior, alleged that she was forcibly taken away by Narendra and Babbal to a local eatery in Krishna Nagar area here yesterday, SP (City) Ashok Kumar said. She claimed that Narendra raped her inside a room in the eatery while Babbal, the eatery owner stood guard, police said. In the second incident, another lady officer alleged that she was asked by constable Satyendra Singh to come to Mathura Junction yesterday, where he offered her a spiked drink and raped her. She further alleged that Singh had proposed marriage to her earlier but she refused the offer. Both the lady constables and Singh are posted in Gwalior. The police said that FIRs have been registered in both the incidents under relevant sections of CrPC. The medical examination of both the officers have been done but the reports are awaited, Kumar said. PTI