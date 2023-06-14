Law Commission initiates fresh consultations on Uniform Civil Code; seeks views from public, religious bodies

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Law Commission began a new consultation process on the politically fraught topic of a universal civil code by soliciting opinions from relevant parties.

Before its mandate concluded in August of 2018, the 21st Law Commission investigated the problem and twice called for public comment. Following this, in 2018, a consultation document titled "Reforms of Family Law" was released.

More than three years have passed since the original consultation paper was issued, and the 22nd Law Commission of India has decided to reconsider the issue in light of new information and judicial rulings.—Inputs from Agencies