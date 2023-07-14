Law Commission extends deadline for submitting views on UCC till Jul 28

New Delhi: On Friday, the Law Commission gave people until July 28 to submit comments on a proposed UCC.

The law panel had requested comments on the UCC from businesses and individuals on June 14. The first deadline to submit responses was last Friday, but was subsequently extended.

Due to "the overwhelming response from the public on the subject of Uniform Civil Code and the numerous requests received from various quarters regarding the extension of time for submitting their comments," the Law Commission announced in a public notice that it would be extending the deadline for comments by two weeks.—Inputs from Agencies