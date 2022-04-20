Law and order situation in UP has deteriorated, CM should take strict action: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Kanpur encounter

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday paid condolences to the family members of eight police personnel who lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur and stated that the law and order situation in the State has deteriorated and demanded strict action from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The miscreants fired indiscriminately on the police who went to apprehend the miscreants, in which eight jawans including CO, SO of UP police were killed. My condolences to the families of these martyrs of UP Police. Law and order in UP have deteriorated, criminals are fearless," the Congress leader tweeted (translated from Hindi).

"Public and even the police are not safe. The CM himself has the responsibility of law and order. After such a terrible incident, they should take strict action. There should be no laxity," she added.

Meanwhile, State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence to the families of the eight Police personnel who lost their lives.

The eight policemen who lost their lives in the encounter are - CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu. (ANI)