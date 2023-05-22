Law and order in Bengal ‘not good at all’: Union minister Meghwal

Kolkata: The peace and order situation in West Bengal is "not good at all," Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday.

The city played host to the newly appointed minister of state for Law and Justice for the Union.

He told reporters, "I feel that the law and order situation in West Bengal is not good at all," in response to questions about recent incidents in the state, such as a bomb at Egra in Purba Midnapur district that claimed 12 lives. However, I plan to investigate that thoroughly before offering any further commentary. Meghwal said he was seeking to rally support for his opposition to an ordinance brought by the central government before of Tuesday's scheduled meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the 'Nabanna', the state headquarters here.—Inputs from Agencies