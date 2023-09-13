Law and order failed in TN, 40 murders since Sep, claims AIADMK

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday claimed that Tamil Nadu has recorded 40 murders since September, 2023, proving that law and order situation in the state has failed.

In a statement, EPS said that the state police have "failed" miserably to extend security arrangements even to Oscar award winning musician A.R. Rahman during his concert in Chennai recently.

He said that even Chief Minister M. K. Stalin's convoy was caught in the traffic block during Rahman's concert in the East Coast Road.

The former chief minister said that the AIADMK's mega rally and conference at Madurai was attended by nearly 15 lakh functionaries including cadres and leaders. He said that police "failed" to provide proper security to the event even after making proper written request for it much in advance.

He said that on September 12, a gang wielding weapons attacked three men who were returning home in Coimbatore after attending a court case. He said that the three are grievously injured and being treated in a hospital at Coimbatore.

"While the police force was functioning in a free and fair manner during the regime of AIADMK, at present, the Tamil Nadu police was acting according to the wishes of the ruling DMK," EPS claimed.

